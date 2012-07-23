BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
July 23 Contract manufacturer Sanmina-SCI Corp posted a lower quarterly profit on weak demand in its components business.
Net income for the third quarter was $8.9 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with $ 9.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.55 billion. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.