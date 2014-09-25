HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 2:05 P.M. EDT/1905 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Sept 25 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG : * Says enters into agreement with VIVID Imaging Technologies Ltd. to distribute
medical accessories / injectors * Says after conclusion of agreement, both sides to yield synergies in sales as
well as in terms of market access * Says due to commencement of marketing this new product lines Sanochemia
expects a maximum revenue growth * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Announces fully funded phase 2 clinical study of HER2-targeted vaccine in early breast cancer
* Health Canada has approved cobas EGFR mutation test v2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: