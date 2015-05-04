Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS May 4 Shareholders in drugs group Sanofi , which sacked its chief executive last year and appointed a new one in February, approved millions of euros in payments to both men on Monday despite a substantial rebellion by activist investors.
While most resolutions were passed with votes in the high 90s percent, more than a third of votes were cast either against or as abstentions on two resolutions; one concerning the pay, conditions and pension terms of new CEO Olivier Brandicourt, and the other the pay-off for his sacked predecessor Chris Viehbacher.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Geert De Clercq)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)