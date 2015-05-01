(Repeats APRIL 30 story, no change to text)
* Investor group opposes resolutions that approve payments
* New chief's package also criticised by government
* Sanofi says opposition to both deals a "real error"
PARIS, April 30 Drugs group Sanofi,
which sacked its chief executive last year and appointed a new
one in February, has appealed for shareholder loyalty as it
seeks to head off a potential rebellion over millions of euros
in payments to both men.
Investor advisory group ISS has recommended a vote against
two resolutions that would approve those payments at the French
company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday.
In a letter to shareholders on its website, the company
said: "If Sanofi is taking the initiative today of contacting
you directly, it is because these recommendations do not reflect
a simple difference of opinion; they reflect a real error in
analysis by ISS."
One of the ISS objections relates to approval of a joining
bonus, a giant pension pot and other terms for new CEO Olivier
Brandicourt. The second covers non-compete and confidentiality
severance payments for his predecessor, Chris Viehbacher.
The former CEO won a total 4.44 million euros ($4.95
million). In exchange, he agreed not to work for a competitor
until June, not to recruit Sanofi employees for 18 months and to
adhere to a two-year confidentiality agreement.
Brandicourt, meanwhile, could earn up to 4.2 million euros a
year and pocket an extra 4 million euros as a one-off golden
hello. He was also awarded a pension pot equivalent to 10 years'
service.
"SHAREHOLDER-UNFRIENDLY"
Another advisory group, Proxinvest, which backs ISS's
position, has estimated the value of the pension pot at 9
million euros and ISS said the pension award "goes against
market standards in France".
ISS also objected to the way the company was "bundling" a
vote on the pension with other parts of Brandicourt's employment
terms into one resolution on an auditors' special report,
describing the action as "poor and shareholder-unfriendly
practice".
Sanofi's letter said that Brandicourt's recruitment
conditions "need to be considered as a whole". He was recruited
from Bayer Healthcare, part of German group Bayer,
and elements of the deal are to compensate him for a loss of
benefits there.
His package has already drawn criticism from France's
Socialist government, which is sensitive about executive pay in
a period of high unemployment. Agriculture Minister Stephane Le
Foll called it "incomprehensible".
Defending its payment to Viehbacher, Sanofi argued that the
payoff had avoided a protracted legal dispute and was
substantially less than the outgoing boss had sought. It also
said it had obtained "valuable undertakings" from him.
ISS's hackles have also been raised by the fact that the
Viehbacher resolution -- unlike the vote on Brandicourt's
remuneration -- is merely advisory and the vote non-binding.
The investor group acknowledged Sanofi's arguments for the
settlement itself but said there should still be a proper vote
because the terms were not those in Viehbacher's contract.
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
