PARIS, Sept 12 French drugmaker Sanofi
and Google owner Alphabet's U.S-based life sciences
company Verily, announced on Monday the launch of a
joint-venture aimed at offering patients suffering from diabetes
products that will combine devices and services.
Sanofi said last year it was working on a partnership with
Google in diabetes.
"The company will leverage Verily's (formerly Google Life
Sciences) experience in miniaturised electronics, analytics, and
consumer software development, and Sanofi's clinical expertise
and experience in bringing innovative treatments to people
living with diabetes," the two companies said on Monday.
Nearly 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, with the
type 2 version accounting for more than 90 percent of cases.
Without proper treatment or lifestyle changes, those numbers are
expected to grow substantially in the coming years.
The JV, called Onduo, "will initially focus on the type 2
diabetes community, specifically on developing solutions that
could help people make better decisions about their day to day
health, ranging from improved medication management to improved
habits and goals," Sanofi and Verily said.
A spokeswoman for Sanofi said products on sale would include
connected objects such as insulin pens and online services.
No financial details were disclosed but the spokeswoman said
Sanofi had invested $248 million in the joint venture, in which
the French group controls a 50 percent stake.
The group is actively working at reviving declining sales in
its diabetes division, hurt by sustained pricing pressure in the
United States, the world's largest health market.
