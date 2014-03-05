PARIS, March 5 French drugmaker Sanofi
said on Wednesday its board had proposed naming Alstom
Chief Executive Patrick Kron as an independent director.
If the appointment is approved during Sanofi's annual
shareholders' meeting on May 5, Kron would replace Lord Douro,
who has served on the Board for 12 years, Sanofi said in a
statement.
Patrick Kron was Chief Executive of Imerys before
joining Alstom in 2002. He has been Alstom's chief executive
since January 1, 2003.
Alstom, which makes trains and turbines for power plants,
cut its cash flow and profitability targets earlier this year
because of weak orders from utilities.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)