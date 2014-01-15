LONDON Jan 15 French drugmaker Sanofi
is teaming up with a German research centre to find new
antibiotics in the natural world, highlighting a re-emerging
interest in infectious diseases among certain pharmaceutical
companies.
Sanofi said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with
Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft to identify naturally occurring chemical
or biological compounds that could be used as medicines to fight
infections.
Penicillin is one example of an antibiotic derived from a
natural product. But in recent years the flow of new
antibiotics has slowed and the number of resistant "superbugs"
has increased, raising fears about the future drug supply.
Although the new natural products "centre of excellence"
being created by the two partners will focus primarily on
infectious diseases, Sanofi said its work might also extend to
other diseases such as diabetes, pain and rare diseases.
The company gave no financial details about the
collaboration.
