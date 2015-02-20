PARIS Feb 20 Sanofi's new boss Olivier Brandicourt will earn up to 4.2 million euros ($4.8 million) a year at the drugs group and could pocket 4 million extra as a one-off golden handshake.

The pay of the former medical doctor, who is due to take up his new role from April, was revealed in a statement by the French drugs firm on Friday, a day after the 59-year-old Bayer AG executive was named as the replacement for Chris Viehbacher, who was sacked in October.

Brandicourt will get 1.2 million euros as a fixed sum, plus a performance-related amount targeted at 150 percent of that fixed sum and capped at 250 percent.

His fixed pay is slightly below Viehbacher's 1.26 million euro award for 2014, but at 250 percent against 200 percent, the variable portion is potentially higher.

He will also get 220,000 stock options and 45,000 performance shares a year in Sanofi, which vies with oil group Total as France's largest company.

The 4 million euro golden handshake, billed as compensation for loss of benefits at his former employer Bayer AG, is split into two parts.

The first 2 million euros will be paid when he reports for work on April 2. The second will be paid in January 2016 "subject to conditions of continued employment," Sanofi said. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)