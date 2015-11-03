BRIEF-Episurf Medical obtains further granted patent in Australia
* EPISURF MEDICAL OBTAINS FURTHER GRANTED PATENT IN AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS Nov 3 Sanofi and BioNTech said they signed a collaboration and licence agreement to discover and develop up to five cancer immunotherapies, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
BioNTech will receive $60 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments and could receive over $300 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones and other payments per product, the companies said.
BioNTech would also be eligible for tiered royalties on net sales up to double digits if the treatments are successfully brought to market, the companies added. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and James Regan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* EPISURF MEDICAL OBTAINS FURTHER GRANTED PATENT IN AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Wednesday FY net loss of 2.0 million zlotys ($502,298) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
FRANKFURT, April 6 German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer expects confusion over U.S. healthcare policy to continue to be a drag on revenues this quarter, with a normalisation coming in the second half of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday.