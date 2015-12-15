FRANKFURT Dec 15 Boehringer Ingelheim expects
negotiations with Sanofi about the drugmakers' planned
asset swap to be complex but is confident the deal can be
wrapped up by the end of next year.
"We are at the very beginning and want to achieve our goal.
There are a number of questions... You see that it is a complex
procedure," CEO Andreas Barner told journalists in a conference
call.
He confirmed Boehringer and Sanofi's goal to close the
transaction in the fourth quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory
approvals.
Sanofi and Boehringer are in exclusive talks over a $20
billion swap of the French pharmaceuticals company's animal
health business for the family-owned German group's consumer
health operation.
Barner said there was "practically no overlap" in the animal
health and consumer healthcare businesses that are to be merged,
which was good for employment prospects of affected staff.
