PARIS Nov 20 Sanofi Chairman Serge Weinberg to reporters on a conference call on Thursday:

* Won't comment on potential candidates for CEO job, names floated in the press are "pure speculation"

* Sanofi is searching for a CEO outside of the company and hopes to find one as soon as possible

* Sanofi expects patients' conversion rate from Lantus to Toujeo to be above current consensus of 20 percent, won't give more details

* Confirms Reuters report that board's nomination committee is now chaired by Jean-Rene Fourtou