House leader: 'very difficult' to speed up end to Medicaid expansion
WASHINGTON, March 10 House of Representatives
Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday it would be "very
difficult" to accelerate the end of enrollment in the Obamacare
Medicaid expansion, as some conservative members of his
Republican Party have proposed.
"I think right now that'd be very difficult to do," McCarthy
told a press conference in answer to a question about whether
the proposed freeze on Medicaid expansion could be moved up by
two years to 2018 in the Republican h