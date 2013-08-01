BRIEF-Synairgen announces additional positive data from LOXL2 inhibitor programme
* Oral administration of one of the compounds significantly inhibited cross-link formation, reduced fibrosis score and improved lung function
PARIS Aug 1 Sanofi SA : * opens 5.8 percent lower on Q2 earnings miss, 2013 target cut, China probe
* Says the co and its unit received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug SHR-1309 injection clinical trial
March 10 OBI Pharma Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/HdaP0c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)