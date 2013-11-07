BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets FDA nod of IND for GSP 304
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304
PARIS Nov 7 Sanofi SA : * Says it has successfully priced its offering of EUR 1 billion of notes, due 2023, bearing interest at an annual rate of 2.50%
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: HEALTHCARE Trump endorses Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law, but it faces a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounce it, complicating its chances for congressional approval. The House Republican health insurance plan suggests post-Obamacare health insurance will be less affordable, investors, insurers and industr