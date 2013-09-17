LONDON, Sept 18 Britain's healthcare cost
watchdog wants more information from Sanofi on the
effectiveness of its new multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio before
deciding if it should be used on the state health service.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE), which decides if drugs should be paid for by the system,
said on Wednesday it had asked the French drugmaker's Genzyme
unit to come up with additional information by Oct. 8.
Sanofi has already offered to provide Aubagio at a discount
to the National Health Service. The drug's list price is 13,529
pounds ($21,600) per patient a year but the size of the discount
has not been disclosed.
NICE, whose decisions are monitored by health authorities
around the world, has a reputation for taking a tough line when
deciding if new medicines offer value for money.
Aubagio is one of two new multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs that
Sanofi is hoping will drive future sales growth. Its injectable
treatment Lemtrada was approved by the European Commission on
Tuesday.