BRIEF-Indoco Remedies gets form 483 from USFDA for inspection at Goa facility
* Says USFDA had inspected drug manufacturing facility at Verna, Goa, from August 31st 2016 to September 4th, 2016
FRANKFURT Feb 19 Germany's Bayer said the head of its healthcare division, Olivier Brandicourt, would quit to become chief executive officer of French peer Sanofi on April 2.
Bayer executive board member Werner Baumann will replace Brandicourt as division head, in addition to maintaining his responsibilities for group strategy, portfolio management and European markets.
LONDON, March 31 Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of US$203bn in the first quarter was 4% higher than the US$196bn in the same period of 2016 as a number of early year acquisition financings helped keep volumes stable, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.