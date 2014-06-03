BRIEF-Midwestone Financial prices public offering of common stock
* Pricing of public offering of 500,000 shares of common stock by company and 2 million shares held by certain selling shareholder of Co
PARIS, June 3 Chris Viehbacher, the German-Canadian chief executive of French drugs firm Sanofi , is moving his personal residence from France to the United States for family reasons, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
"This is a personal family decision made by Chris Viehbacher which will have no effect on the operation of the company," the spokesman for France's second-biggest listed company said, confirming a report in Le Monde newspaper.
As a result of the CEO's change of residence, four of Sanofi's 12 executive board members will be resident outside France.
Viehbacher has a son who is studying at Northeastern University, in Boston. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Noelle Mennella; Editing by James Regan)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, announced on Friday the latest in a series of price hikes as cyclical demand recovers in global markets.
* Feb net premiums written $ 2,201.3 million versus $ 1,933.5 million