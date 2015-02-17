PARIS Feb 17 French pharmaceutical group Sanofi
said on Tuesday a trial treatment with its Cerdelga
drug for patients with type 1 Gaucher disease, a rare genetic
disorder, showed promise.
Sanofi said treatment with Cerdelga for nine months resulted
in significant improvements in spleen volume, hemoglobin level,
liver volume and platelet count compared with a placebo drug.
Results of the randomized clinical trial were published in
The Journal of the American Medical Association, Sanofi said.
"We are very encouraged by these results as they ultimately
point to a safe and effective oral treatment option for patients
living with Gaucher disease," lead author Pramod Mistry,
Professor of Pediatrics & Internal Medicine at Yale University
School of Medicine, said in a statement.
