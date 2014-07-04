PARIS, July 4 French pharmaceutical group Sanofi
said in a statement on Friday that it estimates that
negative foreign currency impact on its second-quarter 2014
financial results should be about 6 percentage points on sales
and 8 to 10 percentage points on business earnings per share
(EPS).
It added that if June 2014 exchange rates were to remain
stable until the end of this year, the negative foreign currency
impact on 2014 business EPS would be limited to approximately 5
percentage points.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)