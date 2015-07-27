PARIS, July 27 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday that new data analyses published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirmed that its vaccine candidate against dengue protected two-thirds of the participants in two late-stage studies.

Protection against severe dengue reached 93 percent, while prevention of hospitalization due to the disease reached 80 percent in the volunteers, who were aged nine and above, Sanofi said in a statement.

"The dengue vaccine candidate has the potential to significantly reduce disease burden in endemic countries," Sanofi said. (Reporting by James Regan; Ediitng by Andrew Callus)