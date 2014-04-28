PARIS, April 28 French drugmaker Sanofi
said the first of two Phase III clinical studies of a
proposed dengue vaccine had been successfully completed,
reaching its primary endpoint with a significant reduction in
cases of the disease.
Sanofi, which will be conducting a second study in Latin
America, said the first trial in Asia had shown a reduction of
56 percent of dengue disease cases. The company said the data
would be reviewed in the coming weeks with a view to publication
in a peer-reviewed journal later this year.
Fighting the dengue virus, for which there is no specific
treatment available, is a health priority in regions like Latin
America and Asia where epidemics occur regularly, Sanofi said.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)