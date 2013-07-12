By Catherine Lagrange
| NEUVILLE-SUR-SAONE, France, July 12
has started producing its experimental dengue vaccine,
the most advanced against the tropical disease, in a move to
keep its lead over competitors ahead of the product's likely
launch in 2015.
The mosquito-borne disease is a threat to nearly 3 billion
people and is caused by four types of virus, none of which
confers immunity from the others. Sanofi's vaccine could
generate sales of over $1 billion if successful.
Guillaume Leroy, who heads the dengue vaccine project at
Sanofi Pasteur, the French group's vaccine unit, told reporters
the group would be able to supply 100 million doses a year.
Sanofi Pasteur, which has been working on the project for 20
years, has kick-started production ahead of receiving
authorisation from regulators to ensure it will be the first
company to launch this type of vaccine.
Other drug companies are also working on dengue vaccines but
Sanofi's product is several years ahead.
"Production time is rather long, it takes two years to
produce this vaccine," said Anthony Quin, who heads Sanofi
Pasteur's manufacturing site in Neuville-sur-Saone, eastern
France, where the group has invested 300 million euros ($391
million).
"It was decided in 2009 to gain time to be ready to launch
it in the market as soon as possible," he added on Friday.
Dengue is the world's fastest-spreading tropical disease and
represents a "pandemic threat", infecting an estimated 50
million people across all continents, according to the World
Health Organization (WHO).
Data released last year from a test in Thailand showed
Sanofi's vaccine failed to protect against one type of dengue
virus, but confirmed for the first time that a safe dengue
vaccine was possible.
Making a mixed dengue vaccine containing four different
virus strains can produce uneven results, underscoring the
complexity of a disease that scientists have been trying to
develop a vaccine against for more than 70 years.
Sanofi, however, has said it would wait for data from two
late-stage trials to get a better understanding of the vaccine.
Around 45,000 people in Asia and Latin America are taking
part in these tests, with results due in late 2013 and 2014.
Transmitted by the bite of female mosquitoes, dengue is
occurring more widely due to increased movement of people and
goods - including carrier objects such as bamboo plants and used
tyres - as well as floods linked to climate
change.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
