BRIEF-Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
PARIS, Sept 14 Sanofi said on Monday a second late-stage Phase III study of its LixiLan diabetes drug had met its main target, readying it for regulatory submissions by the fourth quarter in the United States and the first quarter of next year in the European Union.
LixiLan consists of a single-injection combination of Lyxumia, a drug developed with Danish drugmaker Zealand Pharma , and Sanofi's Lantus. It targets patients suffering from type 2 diabetes.
"Full results will be communicated in a future scientific forum," the French drugmaker said in a statement.
"The LixiLan-L Phase III clinical trial met its primary endpoint in patients with type 2 diabetes treated with insulin glargine with or without metformin. The fixed-ratio combination of insulin glargine 100 Units/mL and lixisenatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, demonstrated statistically superior reduction in HbA1c (average blood glucose over the previous three months) compared with insulin glargine 100 Units/mL," it said.
In July, Sanofi said a first late-stage Phase III study of LixiLan had shown satisfactory results.
Nearly 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, with type 2 accounting for more than 90 percent of cases. Without proper treatment or lifestyle changes, those numbers are expected to grow substantially in the coming years. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
WASHINGTON, March 28 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are considering a renewed push to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare sometime in the next month, lawmakers and aides said on Tuesday after the collapse of the effort last week.