PARIS, April 29 French drugmaker Sanofi
reported lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on
Tuesday, weighed down by a delay in supply of paediatric
vaccines in emerging markets and generic competition in animal
health.
The company however posted double-digit growth in sales of
its diabetes, consumer healthcare and rare diseases drugs and
confirmed its full-year guidance for earnings growth of 4 to 7
percent at constant exchange rates.
Sanofi's business net income, which excludes items such as
amortisation and legal costs, fell 3.2 percent to 1.547 billion
euros ($2.14 billion) on sales of 7.842 billion, putting
business EPS at 1.17 euros per share. Analysts polled by Reuters
had expected EPS of 1.20 euros a share on sales of 8.08 billion.
Adverse foreign exchange rates slashed 6.2 percentage points
off sales growth. Sales in emerging markets grew 5.5 percent at
constant exchange rates and climbed 7.5 percent in the United
States but remained muted in Western Europe and Japan.
Sanofi, which was already hit last year by a manufacturing
problem at a vaccine plant in Canada, said its performance was
affected this quarter by a delay in supply of its 5-in-1 infant
paediatric vaccine Pentaxim in Mexico and China.
Sanofi has also seen its popular Frontline tick and flea
control product hit by generic competition and despite the
recent launch of a follow-on product, NexGard, sales at its
animal health unit fell 1.6 percent at constant exchange rates.
Sanofi's Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher tol reporters on a
conference call he would continue to look at bolt-on
acquisitions in emerging markets, over the counter products and
animal health.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)