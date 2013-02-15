BRIEF-Suez Environnement enters into binding agreement to purchase GE Water
* Will acquire along with CDPQ, in a 70/30 joint venture, 100% of GE Water
PARIS Feb 15 Sanofi said on Friday its experimental pill for Gaucher disease met its main targets in two late-stage studies, which the French drugmaker will use to bolster its case for regulatory approval.
If approved, eliglustat tartrate could become the first-oral treatment for Gaucher disease, a rare genetic disorder affecting some 10,000 patients worldwide.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House he is no longer interested in serving as the Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief.
PARIS, March 8 French waste and water group Suez and Canadian fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) will buy GE Water from General Electric for an enterprise value of 3.2 billion euros ($3.37 billion), Suez said in a statement.