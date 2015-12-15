BRIEF-Hydropothecary Corp receives license to sell cannabis oil
* The Hydropothecary Corporation receives license to sell cannabis oil
PARIS Dec 15 Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim on Tuesday announced they were in exclusive talks to swap the French pharmaceuticals company's animal health business for the family-owned German group's consumer health operation.
Sanofi said the deal would consist of an exchange of Sanofi's Merial arm, with an enterprise value of 11.4 billion euros ($12.60 billion), with Boehringer Ingelheim's CHC division with an enterprise value of 6.7 billion euros. Boehringer would also pay 4.7 billion euros in cash to Sanofi.
($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Jason Neely)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.