PARIS Dec 15 Sanofi and Boehringer
Ingelheim on Tuesday announced they were in exclusive talks to
swap the French pharmaceuticals company's animal health business
for the family-owned German group's consumer health operation.
Sanofi said the deal would consist of an exchange of
Sanofi's Merial arm, with an enterprise value of 11.4 billion
euros ($12.60 billion), with Boehringer Ingelheim's CHC division
with an enterprise value of 6.7 billion euros. Boehringer would
also pay 4.7 billion euros in cash to Sanofi.
($1 = 0.9045 euros)
