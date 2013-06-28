* EU regulator backs Sanofi's MS drug Lemtrada
* EMA reverses stance on Aubagio's designation
* Follows Japan green light for diabetes drug Lyxumia
LONDON, June 28 Sanofi's hopes in the
multiple sclerosis market received a double boost on Friday as
the European regulator backed an injectable treatment and
adopted a more positive stance toward a pill for the
neurodegenerative disease.
The European Medicines Agency said it was recommending
Lemtrada, Sanofi's biggest MS drug hope, for relapsing-remitting
MS, ending a quarter-century development saga for the injectable
treatment.
The European regulator also reversed an earlier decision not
to give pill-administered Aubagio a "new active substance" (NAS)
designation because it is very similar to a much older drug.
Without this designation, Aubagio, which received the
regulator's green light in March, could have faced generic
copies in Europe in as little as three years - the time required
for brief clinical studies of generics and to review
applications for approval.
The news sent the stock over 1 percent higher. Sanofi's
shares, which have risen around 13 percent since the start of
2013, were trading 0.8 percent higher at 80.65 euros at 1225
GMT, outperforming Paris' CAC40 bluechip index, down 0.7
percent.
LENGHTY DEVELOPMENT
EMA decisions are usually endorsed by the European
Commission within a couple of months.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to rule on
Lemtrada in late 2013. The regulator recently extended its
review timeline by three months but did not request any further
clinical data on the drug, Sanofi said in a statement.
Lemtrada, also known as alemtuzumab, has been studied in
multiple sclerosis since the early 1990s but its progress to
market as a treatment for the disease has been halting and the
drug has changed hands many times.
Lemtrada was approved back in 2001, under the different name
Campath, as a treatment for B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
(B-CLL), although sales for this condition never took off.
It then went back into testing for MS, amid hopes that its
ability to knock out immune system cells called lymphocytes
would prove effective in a disease that is caused by abnormal
immune attacks on the protective sheath surrounding nerve cells.
Still, industry analysts predict the drug will not be the
first choice in a market where competition has exploded with new
products, including oral treatments like Novartis's
Gilenya.
Instead, it may be kept for patients with more advanced MS,
occupying a similar position to Biogen Idec's Tysabri.
The current consensus for annual Lemtrada sales is $650
million by 2017, according to forecasts compiled by Thomson
Reuters Pharma - a number that could rise following the EU
recommendation.
For Sanofi, Lemtrada represents a second win in the MS
field, following approval of Aubagio in the United States last
year.
Aubagio reported sales of 20 million euros ($26 million) in
the first quarter of 2013.
Separately, Sanofi got a regulatory boost in Japan on Friday
when it won approval from the government there for diabetes
treatment Lyxumia.
($1 = 0.7691 euros)
