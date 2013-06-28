LONDON, June 28 French firm Sanofi has won a European green light for its new multiple sclerosis medicine Lemtrada, after a quarter-century drug development saga.

Lemtrada, also known as alemtuzumab, has been studied in multiple sclerosis (MS) since the early 1990s but its progress to market as a treatment for the disease has been halting and the drug has changed hands many times.

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it was recommending Lemtrada for relapsing-remitting MS. EMA decisions are usually endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Caroline Copley)