PARIS Dec 4 France's high tax burden makes it
hard to recruit top executives, Sanofi Chairman Serge
Weinberg said on Thursday, as the drugmaker continues to hunt
for a new boss.
Weinberg was instrumental in the October ousting of Chris
Viehbacher as CEO and has since been filling the role himself on
a temporary basis.
"The deterioration of French tax-competitiveness and the
burden on companies and individuals pose a problem," Weinberg
told reporters in Paris.
"It's extremely difficult to attract international
executives or even bring back French ones who have left. There
will be consequences if this continues, because we can't rely on
patriotic sentiment or goodwill alone."
Weinberg would not respond to rumours that the job had been
turned down by Smith & Nephew's French boss Olivier
Bohuon, seen as a favourite to replace Viehbacher.
"We have no comment on the subject," Weinberg said, adding
that he had merely been speaking "in general" about recruitment
challenges.
