PARIS, June 4 Sanofi and its
subsidiary Genzyme said on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough therapy
designation to olipudase alfa.
This enzyme replacement therapy is being investigated for
the treatment of patients with nonneurological manifestations of
acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD), also known as
Niemann-Pick disease Type B, as opposed to type A which is
characterized by neurological involvement, the statement said.
ASMD is a serious and life-threatening disorder caused by
insufficient activity of the enzyme acid sphingomyelinase (ASM),
which results in toxic accumulation of sphingomyelin. There are
currently no approved treatment options for patients with
Niemann-Pick Type B.
