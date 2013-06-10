Asia investors put aside trade war fears to bet on reflation
* Asian emerging market stocks up over 11 pct from Dec. 23 low
PARIS, June 10 Sanofi SA said on Monday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division has won clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its four-strain influenza vaccine, Fluzone Quadrivalent.
The Fluzone Quadrivalent vaccine is licensed for use in children six months of age and older, adolescents, and adults.
The 2013 influenza season will be the first in which quadrivalent influenza vaccines will be available in the United States.
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 7 China's virtual gifting market, typically the domain of plugged-in young consumers celebrating special occasions or flirting, is luring major financial institutions keen to boost trade of another auspicious commodity: gold.
March 6 U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman is nearing a deal to buy Madrid-based mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank SA, after beating bids from rival private equity bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.