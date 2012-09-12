Sept 12 Sanofi's multiple sclerosis
pill, Aubagio, is set to reach the U.S. market, after the Food
and Drug Administration gave a green light on Wednesday.
Aubagio is one of the two multiple sclerosis treatments the
French drugmaker is relying on to return to growth after the
loss of several blockbuster drugs to generic rivals.
"In a clinical trial, the relapse rate for patients using
Aubagio was about 30 percent lower than the rate for those
taking a placebo," Russell Katz, director of the Division of
Neurology Products at the FDA, said in a statement posted on the
drug regulator's website.
The European regulator is expected to give its response on
Aubagio in the first quarter of 2013.
Compared with older therapies for MS, Aubagio has the
advantage of being an oral drug.
But it has produced less impressive results in clinical
tests than other oral treatments and has failed to show it was
better than Merck's Rebif, a commonly used injectable
drug for MS, although Aubagio has milder side effects.
Analysts expect the drug could find favor among newly
diagnosed patients, since around 35 percent to 40 percent of MS
patients prefer to take no medication rather than face unwanted
side effects.
MS pills Gilenya by Novartis and Biogen Idec Inc's
BG-12 are seen dominating a market that JPMorgan
analysts predict growing to $14 billion in 2015 from $9.6
billion last year.
Aubagio is seen grabbing a much smaller chunk of this
market, reaching modest sales of $353 million in the United
States and five major European countries by 2020, according to
business intelligence firm Datamonitor.
Multiple sclerosis, which has no cure, affects 2.5 million
people worldwide. It is a chronic, often disabling disease that
attacks the central nervous system and can lead to numbness,
paralysis and loss of vision.
In addition to Aubagio, Sanofi has filed MS injectable drug
Lemtrada with regulators.
Despite a recent setback at the FDA, when the regulator
asked Sanofi to refile its marketing application for the drug,
Lemtrada could be launched in 2013 if it wins approval.