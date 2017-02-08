Feb 8 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday has stayed an order that would have blocked Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA from selling their cholesterol drug, Praluent, later this month while they appeal.

A federal judge had earlier blocked sales of the drug after rival Amgen Inc won a trial in which it accused them of infringing its patents. The order would have taken effect on Feb. 21. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)