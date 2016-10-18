BRUSSELS Oct 18 German pharmaceuticals company
Boehringer Ingelheim has offered concessions in an attempt to
secure EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of Sanofi's
animal health unit as part of a $20 billion asset
swap.
Boehringer submitted its concessions on Monday, according to
a filing on the European Commission website, which did not
provide details.
The EU competition authority can clear the deal if it thinks
that the concessions can ease its concerns or it can demand more
compromises. It can also open a full investigation into the
case. Such an EU investigation can last up to five months.
Boehringer had offered concessions in July but withdrew its
request for EU approval five days later. It was not clear why.
Sanofi gained EU clearance in August to take over
Boehringer's consumer health division after agreeing to sell
businesses that distribute four animal health products in nine
EU countries including France, Poland, the Czech Republic and
Greece.
Regulators had worried that the deal might result in
consumers paying more for their medicines.
