* New M&A head, ex-banker de La Sabliere, starts this week

* Target areas for deals include oncology, immunology, MS

By Ben Hirschler

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 French drugmaker Sanofi is stepping up its hunt for deals to broaden its reach in key disease areas like oncology, immunology and multiple sclerosis after bringing a new head of mergers and acquisitions on board this week.

"We are very active in evaluating and looking at opportunities," said Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt, who took over at Sanofi in April and is busy reshaping the company.

"We have just recruited a new head of M&A, Alban de La Sabliere, a former banker from Morgan Stanley, who is joining us this week," he told Reuters in an interview in Davos, confirming an appointment first rumoured last month.

France's biggest drugmaker is going through a tough patch, due to falling sales of its best-selling insulin drug Lantus, prompting it to warn of no meaningful profit growth over the next two years.

Brandicourt is determined to ensure Sanofi emerges from its current problems in better shape by cutting costs and focusing on priority areas.

On Dec. 15 he unveiled a well-received $20 billion deal to swap Sanofi's animal health unit for Boehringer Ingelheim's operations in consumer health, which Brandicourt has identified as a core area.

There might be an opportunity to do a similar swap deal for European generic drugs, another area Sanofi has earmarked for potential divestment, although this may not be so easy, he said.

In the meantime, Brandicourt wants to build up its presence in areas including oncology, where it was been behind rivals in developing new immune-system boosting medicines to fight tumours, as well as immunology and multiple sclerosis.

"That's the segment where we may use M&A up to the Genzyme level," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, referring to Sanofi's $20 billion purchase of the U.S. rare diseases specialist in 2011.

The global pharmaceutical industry has seen a flurry of deal-making in the past two years, as large companies try to focus on a smaller number of businesses where they can establish a leading position, often by snapping up young biotech firms.

In recent months, biotech valuations have taken a knock, due to concerns about potential future pricing pressures in the key U.S. market. Brandicourt said the market correction could play into the hands of acquirers.

"The real question is the speed at which the reality of new valuation levels is accepted by boards and CEOs. But I think, over time, there should be opportunities," he said.

"We have a pretty clean balance sheet, so using leverage should help us. It would be different if we had to use equity."

Sanofi is looking at potential targets worldwide.

"Ideally, we want something that brings revenue already, is an operation that is accretive and has a pipeline that fits our strategic plan. But I'm not sure if that ideal profile exists, so we'll have to navigate the different pros and cons," he said.

