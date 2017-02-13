Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 12 Drugmaker Sanofi is close to selling some over-the-counter products to Ipsen SA, in a deal that could be valued at nearly 100 million euros ($106.18 million), Bloomberg reported.
The deal between the French drugmakers may be announced as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2kAJLsp
Ipsen emerged as the preferred bidder after a competitive sale process involving other pharmaceutical companies, Bloomberg reported.
Both Ipsen and Sanofi could not be immediately reached for comments outside regular business hours.
Sanofi and German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed last month the closing of a $20 billion asset swap, under which Sanofi bought Boehringer's consumer health division, and the German firm purchased Merial animal health business. ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
