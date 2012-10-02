BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences receives clearance from FDA for MagnetOs
* Receives clearance from FDA for magnetos allowing marketing in United States
PARIS Oct 2 Sanofi's experimental pill to treat Gaucher disease, a rare inherited condition, has met its main goal in a late-stage trial, the French drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Patients treated with the drug, eliglustat tartrate, showed a statistically significant improvement in the size of their spleen after nine months compared with those who took a placebo, Sanofi said in a statement.
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
PARIS, Feb 27 French drugmaker Sanofi and Switzerland's Lonza will invest 270 million euros ($285 million) to build a large-scale biologics facility that will produce monoclonal antibodies by 2020, the two companies said on Monday.