PARIS Dec 11 French drugmaker Sanofi
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a
six-month priority review status for its application for
eliglustat, an experimental oral treatment for patients with
Gaucher disease.
The "priority review designation" means the FDA's goal is to
take action on the application within six months, instead of 10
months under a standard review, Sanofi said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Patients with Gaucher disease, a rare genetic disorder, are
deficient in an enzyme that breaks down a certain type of fat,
leading to potentially life-threatening organ damage and bone
problems.