Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Oct 2 Giant French pharmaceutical maker Sanofi SA said Tuesday it would buy Colombian drugmaker Genfar to expand its product portfolio in South America.
Genfar is Colombia's second-largest manufacturer of generic drugs with sales of $133 million last year, of which 30 percent was generated outside the country, Sanofi said in a statement announcing the purchase.
"Sanofi has a unique opportunity to strengthen its presence in Latin America through a large portfolio of affordable pharmaceuticals in a broad range of markets," the company's Latin America chief Heraldo Marchezini said in the statement.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.