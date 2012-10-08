PARIS Oct 8 French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it will buy back certificates related to the success of Genzyme drugs for a total cost of about $70 million, representing $1.75 per contingent value right (CVR).

Sanofi said last month it would buy back up to $152 million worth of the outstanding CVRs, which are linked to its 2011 purchase of U.S. biotech Genzyme. It said then it would pay between $1.50 and $1.75 per CVR.