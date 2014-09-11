PARIS, Sept 11 Sanofi rare disease
unit Genzyme said its Lemtrada multiple sclerosis (MS) drug
showed continued efficacy for four years in more than two thirds
of patients and that no new safety risks had been identified in
its latest studies.
Approximately 70 percent of patients who received Lemtrada
in two courses of treatment over two years did not need to
receive further treatment with the drug during the two-year
extension study, Genzyme said in a statement on Thursday.
Lemtrada is already sold in Europe but has yet to be
approved in the United States, where experts have raised
questions about its safety and the quality of clinical studies.
Genzyme will detail the results of its latest studies before
the European Committee for Research and Treatment in Multiple
Sclerosis (ECTRIMS).
The company hopes to become a leader in the MS field with
the help of new products developed in-house but also through
acquisitions, senior Genzyme executives told Reuters in an
interview.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)