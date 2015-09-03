Sept 3 Genzyme Corp, a unit of French drug
company Sanofi SA, will pay $32.59 million and admit
wrongdoing to resolve criminal charges over the unlawful
distribution of the surgical device Seprafilm, the U.S.
Department of Justice said on Thursday.
The accord resolves charges that between 2005 and 2010,
Genzyme caused a medical device to become adulterated and
misbranded while being held for sale.
Genzyme agreed to admit to and accept responsibility for the
facts underlying the charges, and enter a deferred prosecution
agreement for at least two years, the Justice Department said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)