Japan LNG buyers wary of Tellurian's fixed-price offer
* Flat $8/mmBtu could be expensive in 2023 -Diamond Gas Int'l
PARIS Nov 5 France's Sanofi said on Thursday that it had signed a licence agreement with Korea-based Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop a portfolio of experimental, long-acting diabetes treatments.
Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of 400 million euros ($434 million) and is eligible for up to 3.5 billion euros in development, registration and sales milestones, Sanofi said in a statement.
Sanofi will obtain an exclusive worldwide licence to develop and commercialise a series of therapies. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Flat $8/mmBtu could be expensive in 2023 -Diamond Gas Int'l
* China buyers cancel two late-April loading cargoes - sources
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels, up 1.6 mln -EIA