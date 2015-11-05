* Hanmi to receive upfront payment of 400 mln euros

PARIS, Nov 5 Sanofi signed a licence deal with Hanmi Pharmaceutical to develop experimental, long-acting diabetes treatments, the French drugmaker said on Thursday, in a deal to revive its diabetes division.

Korea-based Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of 400 million euros ($434 million) and is eligible for up to 3.5 billion euros in development, registration and sales milestones as well as double-digit royalties on net sales, Sanofi said.

In exchange, Sanofi will obtain an exclusive worldwide licence to develop and commercialise a series of therapies. Hanmi will retain an exclusive option to co-commercialise the products in Korea and China.

Shares in Sanofi were up 1.1 percent at 92.78 euros at 0905 GMT, outperforming the CAC 40 Index.

Nearly 400 million people worldwide have diabetes, with type 2 accounting for more than 90 percent of cases. Without proper treatment or lifestyle changes those numbers are expected to grow substantially.

The transaction highlights Sanofi's willingness to boost its diabetes division, a major profit earner that has been hurt by growing competition, especially in the United States.

The company, which will unveil a five-year strategic plan on Friday, surprised investors last week when it said revenues at the division would keep falling until 2018.

Although he did not refer specifically to the diabetes business, Sanofi Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt told reporters then that company would consider possible acquisitions, as well as licensing deals, in the coming months.

The agreement announced on Thursday also shows the growing power of South Korea as a force in drug research.

According to a study of Research and Markets published in May, the country is seen as one of the leaders in research and development in the Asia Pacific region thanks to the strong involvement of public and private sectors. ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; additional reporting by James Regan; editing by David Clarke)