* Hexaxim gets EMA backing for use outside the EU
* First time EMA backs a vaccine using new approval
procedure
PARIS, June 22 The European Medicines Agency has
backed Sanofi's Hexaxim child vaccine for use outside
the European Union, which opens the way for its registration in
markets outside Europe, the company said on Friday.
This is the first time the European regulator has given
approval to a vaccine via a special procedure designed to speed
up access to medicines outside the EU that treat diseases of
major public health interest.
Hexaxim protects against the World Health Organisation's six
priority diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough,
Hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and serious infections caused by
Haemophilus influenza type B.
The EMA's opinion was based on the results of clinical
trials carried out in children in several countries outside the
European Union, which showed an adequate immune response against
all six diseases across all major ethnic groups, the regulator
said in a statement.
All the active substances in the vaccine have already been
used in other vaccines, except the hepatitis B components.
"Upon licensure we intend to introduce Hexaxim in countries
looking for improved and effective solutions in particular for
public immunisation programmes," Olivier Charmeil, head of
Sanofi's vaccine unit Sanofi Pasteur, said in a statement.
