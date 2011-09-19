* Ruling keeps Eloxatin market exclusivity in United States
PARIS, Sept 19 French drugmaker Sanofi
has scored an important victory in a patent dispute with Sun
Pharmaceuticals that will keep generic copies of its
Eloxatin colon cancer drug off the United States market until
August 2012.
A ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of New
Jersey maintained Sanofi's market exclusivity for Eloxatin in
the United States through Aug. 9, 2012, Sanofi said in a
statement on Monday.
Mumbai-based Sun had appealed an April 2010 ruling requiring
the Indian company to stop selling its generic version of
Eloxatin as of June 30, 2010, Sanofi said.
If Sun had prevailed, other generics manufacturers could
have launched their own copies of Eloxatin before Aug. 9.
Eloxatin sales were 248 million euros ($349 million) in the
second quarter.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
