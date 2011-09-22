* Multaq should only be prescribed after alternatives
considered
* Multaq should not be used if previous episodes of heart
failure
* Patients should have treatment evaluated at next
appointment
* Poses risk of liver, lung, cardiovascular adverse events
By Caroline Jacobs
PARIS, Sept 22 Risks of liver, cardiovascular or
lung issues stemming from Sanofi's Multaq
irregular heart beat drug mean its use should be restricted,
Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday following a safety
review.
The decision could raise further pressure on Sanofi to speed
up the replenishment of a drug pipeline which has been
drastically diminished after a top-to-bottom review.
Following a monthly meeting, the regulator's Committee on
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in London recommended
the drug should only be prescribed "after alternative treatment
options have been considered".
Patients taking Multaq, once touted as a blockbuster, are
recommended to have their treatment evaluated by their doctor at
their next scheduled appointment, the panel of the European
Medicine's Agency said in a statement.
Nevertheless, the agency said that for some patients with
non-permanent atrial fibrillation, Multaq was a useful option,
adding that for them benefits outweighed the risks of using the
drug.
Multaq, chemically known as dronedarone, should only be
prescribed for certain heart disease cases including arrhythmia
at varying intervals and some types of persistent atrial
fibrillation following certain successful medical procedures,
the panel said.
Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm in which the
upper chambers of the heart beat in an uncoordinated manner.
This can cause palpitations, shortness of breath and fatigue and
raise the risk of more serious heart problems.
More and more people are suffering from the disease due to an
increasingly ageing population.
EU and U.S. regulators in July widened their review into
whether Multaq, approved for recent irregular heart beat
patients, could cause some forms of cardiovascular disease. That
came on top of a probe into possible ties between Multaq and
liver failure.
The broadened review was prompted by Sanofi's decision to
halt a late-stage clinical trial using Multaq in long-term
sufferers, when it saw a "significant" rise in cardiovascular
disorders such as heart attacks and strokes.
Before the latest problems, many analysts saw Multaq's
potential annual sales exceeding $1 billion. Consensus forecasts
currently point to sales of around $570 million in 2016,
according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.
"It no longer is a flagship product," a Paris-based analyst
who declined to be named said. "This decision doesn't come as a
surprise, it's nothing dramatic." The analyst said he would
likely cut his sales estimate for the drug to some 400 million
euros from 500 million by 2016.
Sanofi shares closed 3.2 percent lower at 46.50 euros,
underperforming a 2.2 percent drop in the wider health index
.
Some analysts had feared an outright withdrawal of Multaq
from the market.
In a statement, Sanofi's Chief Medical Officer Jean-Pierre
Lehner called the panel's opinion "significant" because it left
the door open for use in some treatments.
The twice-daily 400 mg tablet won EU marketing approval in
November 2009 for use in patients with non-permanent irregular
heart beat.
