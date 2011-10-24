* David Meeker promoted CEO of Genzyme effective Nov. 1
* Genzyme will incorporate rare disease, multiple sclerosis
operations
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Oct 24 French drugmaker Sanofi
on Monday said it has promoted David Meeker to the post of chief
executive of its U.S.-based biotech unit Genzyme.
Meeker, currently Genzyme's chief operating officer, will
take up his new role on Nov. 1 and will report to Sanofi's Chief
Executive Christopher Viehbacher.
Under Meeker's leadership, Genzyme will oversee development
of rare disease and multiple sclerosis treatments, while other
areas, such as renal, biosurgery and oncology, are being folded
into Sanofi.
Sanofi acquired Genzyme, a specialist in rare diseases, in
February for $20.1 billion after a months-long takeover fight in
a move to bolster its product portfolio and offset lost sales
caused by patent expiries.
(Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)