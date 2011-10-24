* David Meeker promoted CEO of Genzyme effective Nov. 1

* Genzyme will incorporate rare disease, multiple sclerosis operations

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Oct 24 French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday said it has promoted David Meeker to the post of chief executive of its U.S.-based biotech unit Genzyme.

Meeker, currently Genzyme's chief operating officer, will take up his new role on Nov. 1 and will report to Sanofi's Chief Executive Christopher Viehbacher.

Under Meeker's leadership, Genzyme will oversee development of rare disease and multiple sclerosis treatments, while other areas, such as renal, biosurgery and oncology, are being folded into Sanofi.

Sanofi acquired Genzyme, a specialist in rare diseases, in February for $20.1 billion after a months-long takeover fight in a move to bolster its product portfolio and offset lost sales caused by patent expiries.

(Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)