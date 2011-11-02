(Adds details)
* To close R&D site in Bridgewater, New Jersey
* To move research and early development to Boston
* Says cutting cardiovascular, oncology sales force
* Says starting consultations in 5 European countries
NEW YORK/PARIS, Nov 2 French drugmaker Sanofi
is closing a research and development site in
Bridgewater, New Jersey, as part of a move to reorganize R&D
operations, and will cut its U.S. cardiovascular and oncology
sales force.
The company did not say in its announcement on Wednesday how
many jobs it would cut in the latest moves as Sanofi prepares
for generic competition next year for Plavix, the
multibillion-dollar blood clot preventer it co-markets with
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co .
Sanofi previously announced plans to create a handful of
research hubs around the world, including one in Boston, where
it said U.S. research and early development will be centered.
The company will offer some Bridgewater-based researchers the
opportunity to transfer to Boston, spokesman Jack Cox said.
Sanofi is planning other research hubs in France, Germany
and Asia, Cox said.
In Europe, Sanofi is beginning a consultation with
staff representatives in Germany, Hungary, Italy, Britain and
the Netherlands, said Paris-based spokesman Jean-Marc
Podvin when asked about the possibility of R&D job
cuts elsewhere .
" W e will communicate plans
following the consultation with our social partners," he said.
In September Sanofi disclosed plans to
shrink its R&D
headcount to 10,000 from 13,000 -- excluding
Genzyme, the maker of drugs for rare genetic disorders,
which it bought earlier this year .
The planned R&D job cuts are part of a bid to
reduce costs as its top-selling drugs face patent
expirations.
The company is creating a new North American Development
Center based at the Bridgewater office that is home to its North
America Pharmaceuticals headquarters. The development center
will include clinical development, regulatory affairs and other
development platforms, the company said.
Sanofi has about 18,000 employees in North America, including
Genzyme.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Additional reporting by Elena
Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)